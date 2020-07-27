1/1
William J. Muich Jr.
Muich, William J. Jr.

On Friday, July 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Jane Muich (nee Novak); loving father of William J. Muich III (Sarah) and Jennifer (Jeff) Risley; adoring grandfather of Allison and Will; dear son of the late William and Mary Muich; dear brother of Bernard (Flori Ann) Muich and the late Marie (the late Harold) Fey, Robert (Maureen surviving) Muich and Therese (Ivan surviving) Mills; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. The family would like to thank the great care given by the staff at Friendship Village Sunset.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Catherine Laboure Church on Wednesday, July 29 at 10 a.m. No public visitation. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or donations to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated. Kutis Affton Service.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Catherine Laboure Church
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
