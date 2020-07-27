Muich, William J. Jr.

On Friday, July 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Jane Muich (nee Novak); loving father of William J. Muich III (Sarah) and Jennifer (Jeff) Risley; adoring grandfather of Allison and Will; dear son of the late William and Mary Muich; dear brother of Bernard (Flori Ann) Muich and the late Marie (the late Harold) Fey, Robert (Maureen surviving) Muich and Therese (Ivan surviving) Mills; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. The family would like to thank the great care given by the staff at Friendship Village Sunset.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Catherine Laboure Church on Wednesday, July 29 at 10 a.m. No public visitation. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or donations to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated. Kutis Affton Service.