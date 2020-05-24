Or Copy this URL to Share

O'Brien, William J. "Jim" peacefully entered eternal life on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Jim was a graduate of St. Luke's GS, (Richmond Heights), CBC High School and St. Louis University. He loved his country and served honorably in the US Army. He worked for State Farm Insurance Company for 35 years. Services: No visitation, private funeral/burial. A memorial will be held at a later date.



