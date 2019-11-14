|
|
Otten, William J.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wed., Nov. 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rena Otten (nee Bredenkamp). Our dearest brother, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Bill worked for the Archdiocese of St. Louis and for the St. Louis Review newspaper. He was also a member of the Newspaper Guild.
Services: Vis. at Cure of Ars, 670 S. Laclede station Rd., 63119, on Fri. Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. until Mass time at 11a.m. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. Masses preferred. Kutis Affton Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2019