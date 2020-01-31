Prosser, Jr., William J.

86, of Belleville, IL, born on February 10, 1933, died on January 27, 2020. Bill Prosser was a retired geological engineer from AECOM, the world's premier infrastructure firm, and a Korean War Veteran. He was a graduate of SLU and earned a degree in Geology. Bill was a key member of the STL Geotechnical engineering group where his primary client was Anheuser-Busch. He worked at nearly every AB facility in the United States. He was an expert on soil conditions, foundation types and problems in all of them. Bill worked on other projects across the United States and he was also an expert in karst geology and even has a cave named for him – "Prosser's Cave" in STL. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William J. and Ruth Mary nee Sheridan, Prosser, Sr. and his sister, Mary Jane Hoenig. He is survived by cousins. Visitation on February 1, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, Belleville, IL. Mass will follow visitation with burial at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.