William J. Rogers

Service Information
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO
63129
(314)-894-8444
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:30 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Obituary
Rogers, William J.

Peacefully on Jan. 21, 2020 at age 93. Husband of the late Garnet M. Rogers; survived by his chidren, John (Cindy) Rogers of St. Louis, David (Lynn) Rogers of Chicago and Linda (Bruce) Hopson of St. Louis; six grandchildren, Amy (Nelson) Nolte, Nathan Rogers, Katie (Aaron) Sanders, Gina (Stephen) Getty, Andrew (Marko) Mandac & Andrew Hopson; five great-grandchildren, his brothers Edward & Robert Rogers, his sister-in-laws, many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Diabetes Association or .

Services: Visit. Saturday 11 a.m. until Memorial Service at 2:30 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Home -Lemay Ferry. Interment later at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.