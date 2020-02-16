|
Trautman, William J.
Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection Friday, February 14, 2020. Loving companion of the late Sandy Emily for 30 years; son of the late Francis Sr. and Elvera (nee Klasek) Trautman; dearest brother of Pat (Walter) Schlenk, Fran (Fred) Richter, JoAnn Trautman, David Trautman and the late Francis "Butch" Trautman Jr.; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, February 17, 9:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to the appreciated. Visitation Sunday 3-7 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020