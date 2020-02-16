St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Resources
Trautman, William J.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection Friday, February 14, 2020. Loving companion of the late Sandy Emily for 30 years; son of the late Francis Sr. and Elvera (nee Klasek) Trautman; dearest brother of Pat (Walter) Schlenk, Fran (Fred) Richter, JoAnn Trautman, David Trautman and the late Francis "Butch" Trautman Jr.; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, February 17, 9:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to the appreciated. Visitation Sunday 3-7 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020
