Tyler, William James 52, left us unexpectedly and all too soon, but will live forever in our hearts. His life ended on March 5, 2019, in Huntington Beach, California. Bill graduated from Parkway West High School in 1985. He earned a degree in film production from Arizona University and also attended the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. Moving to California to pursue his career in film, one of his first movie credits was on the crew of Forest Gump. He also worked on many other notable movies and national TV commercials. While living in Hermosa Beach, he started volunteering for police force efforts, and eventually changed career paths, choosing community over commercial for his personal commitment. He attended the Los Angeles Police Academy, graduating second highest in his class. After over ten years as an officer in the LAPD, he transferred to the L.A. Port Police Department dedicated to maritime law enforcement, where he proudly served over the next ten years. Following Bill's death, the Port Police posted the following on their Facebook site: This week we tragically and unexpectedly lost a dear friend, brother, partner and one of the finest Maritime Law Enforcement Police Officers in our profession. Senior Lead Officer William Tyler served over 21 years and passed while off duty. Officer Tyler trained scores of our personnel and hundreds of maritime police officers outside of our agency at the L.A. Port Police Maritime Law Enforcement Training Center. Please keep his family, friends and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers. He is and will be deeply missed. Services: Memorial services will be held at Church of the Foothills in Santa Ana, CA on April 13. On the following day, the family, members of the Port Police and friends will participate in a ceremony of the scattering of his ashes on the ocean he loved so much. Bill's survivors are his wife Sarah and children James and Danann, parents William H. and Margery M. Tyler of Chesterfield, MO., brother Daniel Moss Tyler and his wife Jill and children Clover and Owen, of Leawood, KS., uncles James Moss and Robert Tyler, as well as numerous other relatives and close friends. Please consider donations to Cardinals Care and BackStoppers in his honor.

Tyler, William James 52, left us unexpectedly and all too soon, but will live forever in our hearts. His life ended on March 5, 2019, in Huntington Beach, California. Bill graduated from Parkway West High School in 1985. He earned a degree in film production from Arizona University and also attended the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. Moving to California to pursue his career in film, one of his first movie credits was on the crew of Forest Gump. He also worked on many other notable movies and national TV commercials. While living in Hermosa Beach, he started volunteering for police force efforts, and eventually changed career paths, choosing community over commercial for his personal commitment. He attended the Los Angeles Police Academy, graduating second highest in his class. After over ten years as an officer in the LAPD, he transferred to the L.A. Port Police Department dedicated to maritime law enforcement, where he proudly served over the next ten years. Following Bill's death, the Port Police posted the following on their Facebook site: This week we tragically and unexpectedly lost a dear friend, brother, partner and one of the finest Maritime Law Enforcement Police Officers in our profession. Senior Lead Officer William Tyler served over 21 years and passed while off duty. Officer Tyler trained scores of our personnel and hundreds of maritime police officers outside of our agency at the L.A. Port Police Maritime Law Enforcement Training Center. Please keep his family, friends and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers. He is and will be deeply missed. Services: Memorial services will be held at Church of the Foothills in Santa Ana, CA on April 13. On the following day, the family, members of the Port Police and friends will participate in a ceremony of the scattering of his ashes on the ocean he loved so much. Bill's survivors are his wife Sarah and children James and Danann, parents William H. and Margery M. Tyler of Chesterfield, MO., brother Daniel Moss Tyler and his wife Jill and children Clover and Owen, of Leawood, KS., uncles James Moss and Robert Tyler, as well as numerous other relatives and close friends. Please consider donations to Cardinals Care and BackStoppers in his honor. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019

