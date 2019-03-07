Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William James "Bill" Wolf. View Sign







Wolf, William James Bill of O'Fallon, Missouri, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at the age of 81. Beloved son of the late Joseph J. and Caroline L. Wolf; loving brother of Joseph L. (the late Marjorie) Wolf, Carolyn (the late James) Vehige, Richard (Dorothy) Wolf, Sr. Julie Betty Wolf, C.PP.S., Margaret Meg (the late Arthur) Korte, Patricia Pat (Mark) Leuchtmann, Ruth (Duane) Randell, Mary (the late James) Leiling, and Doris (Steve) Bridegan; dearest uncle of 34 nieces and nephews, dear great and greatgreat-uncle to many. Bill retired after more than 45 years as a tax preparer and bookkeeper. He was a member of Assumption Catholic Church, and was an honorary greeter before Mass on Saturday evenings, especially to all the ladies. He truly was a faithful, humble, and patient follower of Jesus. He was a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus, and received the Knight of the Year award. Bill also prepared the newsletters and served as financial secretary for many years for the Knights. He dedicated many years as a volunteer for the state of Missouri vital records to help convert manual record keeping to online data. Bill loved fishing, playing computer games, and watching baseball. He also enjoyed researching genealogy and being the family Historian. In his spare time, he liked reading, working crossword puzzles, playing chess, painting, and winning at Rummikub. Among his hobbies, he also collected coins and small cars. He was a handyman and mentor to many, and liked working on projects with his family to create and invent new gadgets or just to improve things around the house. Bill was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to Masses or Assumption Catholic Church Building Fund. Services: Baue Funeral & Memorial Ctr., 3950 West Clay St., St. Charles, MO, where Visitation will be Friday, March 8, 2019, 4-8 p.m.; 2nd Visitation Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 9:30 at Assumption Catholic Church, 403 N. Main St., O'Fallon, MO, with Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. Contact Baue (636) 9467811 or visit baue.com Funeral Home Baue Funeral & Memorial Center

