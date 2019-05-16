Aronson, William Jay May 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Lonette Lonnie Aronson; dear father and father-in-law of Benjamin Aronson (Karin) and Michelle Aronson; dear grandfather of Hayden, Logan, and Macy Aronson; dear brother of Stanley (Kim), Barry (Maureen), Arthur (Marcey), and Brian Aronson; dear brother-in-law of Gail Eason (Phil) and Charie Sparks (the late Theron); dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Services: Funeral service Sunday, May 19, 12:30 p.m. at Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Road at Ballas. No visitation prior to funeral service. Interment follows at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Road. Memorial contributions preferred to the or to the . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 16, 2019