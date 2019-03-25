|
York, William Bill Jefferson It is with great sadness that the family of William Bill Jefferson York announces his passing, on Tuesday, March 19th, at the age of 91 years. William will be lovingly and fondly remembered by his son, James Brady and daughter-in-law, Sandra, his three granddaughters, Valerie (Todd), Emily (Colin), and Laurie (Chris) and by his four great-granddaughters, Hannah, Abigail, Caroline and Charlotte. Bill could not have lived such a happy life the last few years without his devoted friendship with JoAnn McLellan. He was predeceased by his wife, Elinor York and his sister, Ruth Bland and they will be forever remembered by all their extended family and dear friends. Services: A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 31st at 3:30 p.m., at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Interment will be private.
