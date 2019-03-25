St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Resources
More Obituaries for William York
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Jefferson "Bill" York

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Jefferson "Bill" York Obituary
York, William Bill Jefferson It is with great sadness that the family of William Bill Jefferson York announces his passing, on Tuesday, March 19th, at the age of 91 years. William will be lovingly and fondly remembered by his son, James Brady and daughter-in-law, Sandra, his three granddaughters, Valerie (Todd), Emily (Colin), and Laurie (Chris) and by his four great-granddaughters, Hannah, Abigail, Caroline and Charlotte. Bill could not have lived such a happy life the last few years without his devoted friendship with JoAnn McLellan. He was predeceased by his wife, Elinor York and his sister, Ruth Bland and they will be forever remembered by all their extended family and dear friends. Services: A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 31st at 3:30 p.m., at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Interment will be private.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now