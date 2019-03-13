Whitman, William Jerry Sr. 74, 3-21-1944 - 2-8-2019. Jerry is survived by his wife Kim Ann Whitman; children, William (Shari) Whitman Jr., Laura (Matt) Prince, Tony (Jill) Whitman, Josh (Bobijoe) Balkenbush, and Bryan (Holly) Balkenbush; 17 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; brothers and sister, John Whitman, Paul (Susie) Whitman, Ron (Sue) Whitman, MaryAnn Whitman (Jim Finley) and Roger (Avis) Stewart. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, John and Thelma (Clark) Whitman, and brothers, Pat Whitman and Terry Whitman. Services March 23rd, 2019, 2:00 p.m. Dinner will be served after services, then a last ride in his honor, 3555 County Highway 62, Haleyville, Al. 35565.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019