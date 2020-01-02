Canepa, William Joseph

William Joseph Canepa, 90, of St. Louis, passed away on December 27, 2019.

Joe was born on October 15, 1929, to Dr. Francis and Selma Kaune Canepa of University City. He served in the Korean War on the USS Marshall DD-676 from 1951-54. In 1953, he met the "closest thing to perfect," Flora Blair of Webster Groves. They were married on August 6, 1955, and had four children. He worked in the wholesale liquor industry, retiring in 1995. Joe had many passions, including opera, genealogy, and ice-cream, but the greatest of all was his family. He is survived by his wife Flo; children, Joe Canepa (Laura), Scott Canepa, Lisa Size (Ted), and Connie Canepa (Terry Asbury); grandchildren, Joe Canepa (Jenni), Ashley Canepa Green (Matt), Anna and Lilly Size; and great-grandchild, Karson. Joe was a beloved uncle and a great friend to many.

Non ti scordar di me (Do not forget me)

Services: There will be a roadside memorial service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, Thursday, January 2, at 11:30 am.