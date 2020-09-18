Meyer, William Joseph

William Joseph "Bill" Meyer, a lifetime resident of St. Louis, died at age 74 on September 13, 2020 following a sudden and rapid battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph John Meyer Jr. and Rose Mary Meyer (nee O'Brien) and his sister, Katherine (Jay) Moore. He is survived by his loving daughter Michelle (Doug) Samuel and his two grandchildren, Alexis and Olivia Samuel, of West Lafayette, Indiana. They, along with his many friends and extended family, grieve losing Bill in their lives.

Bill graduated from the St. Louis Preparatory Seminary High School and earned his undergraduate degree from the Kenrick-Glennon Seminary College. He later went on to obtain a master's degree in counseling from St. Louis University. He devoted his career to helping others, through teaching and counseling, before finding his passion in outplacement services, where he helped thousands of people find new and fulfilling careers. He took great pride in being honored for his work assisting airmen of Scott Air Force Base join the civilian workforce. Bill expanded his reach by authoring a recurring career advice column in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Bill was gregarious and fun-loving, making him a treasured friend to many. He was active in sports, playing basketball in his younger days before transitioning to softball, golf, and tennis later in life. He enjoyed regular breakfast clubs and poker games with his close friends. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters playing board games, baking, and sharing the treasures of St. Louis.

A passionate fan of Billikens basketball and Cardinals baseball, Bill was well known to serve as a vocal "coach in the stands" for both teams. He was a proud donor and season passholder to many St. Louis cultural institutions such as the MUNY, Missouri Botanical Gardens, and the St. Louis Zoo, among many other charities.

Services: A service to celebrate Bill's life is scheduled for 4pm on September 25th at the Sons of Rest Pavilion in Tower Grove Park (St. Louis, Missouri). Out of ongoing concern for everyone's health, we ask attendees to please wear a mask and observe appropriate distancing. Those interested in making donations in Bill's honor can consider the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

(http://support.pancan.org/goto/billmeyer).