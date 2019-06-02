Vaccaro, William Bill Joseph 77, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on May 25, 2019. Beloved son of the late Joquimo Jack and Genevieve (Gotto) Vaccaro. Dear brother of the late Paul Vaccaro and Mark Vaccaro. A 1960 graduate of Crystal City High School; member Sacred Heart Catholic Church; retired from St Gobain Glass, lifetime member of Festus/ Crystal City Elks Lodge 1721 and Knights of Columbus. Survived by sisters, Theresa Pulliam and Elizabeth White; nieces and nephews, Tina Smith, Jack Beasley, Carol Beasley, Lisa White, Scott Vaccaro, Dr Paul Vaccaro, Jr, Major Michael Vaccaro, USAF retired, Dr. Gina Vaccaro; sister-in-law, Peggy Vaccaro; numerous great nieces and nephews. Services: MAHN FUNERAL HOME-TWIN CITY CHAPEL, Festus MO. Visitation Monday, June 10th 5-8 p.m.; Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH, Crystal City, MO.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 2, 2019