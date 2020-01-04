Tao, William Kwang-Yeh

a St. Louis engineer whose impact was every bit as monumental as the landmark buildings he designed, passed away December 17, 2019, at the age of 102, in Franklin, TN.

Bill, as he was known to many, was a proud St. Louisan living a full life as an innovative, internationally respected engineer, engaged citizen, community leader, philanthropist and mentor. His contributions to the International Institute, the Missouri Botanical Garden, Washington University, Organization of Chinese Americans, and countless other organizations was profound and lasting.

Tao Kwang-Yeh was born in Bejing, China in 1917. Married to Anne Kuo in 1943, Bill & Anne took advantage of a government program to pursue advanced degrees, immigrating to the St. Louis in 1947 to attend Washington University. Anne would follow in 1949 with oldest son, David. Sons, Richard and Peter, would be born in St. Louis. St. Louis would be his home for 71 years.

In 1955 Bill founded William Tao & Associates, an internationally respected consulting engineering firm

Bill's family includes three sons, David & Mary Tao, Richard Tao & Eliot Cori Tao, and Peter Tao & Helen Lee; grandchildren, Lauren & Greg Thoman, Adam Tao & Audrey Freid, Daniel Tao & Kathryn Morrison, Happy & Nick Kidwell, Naomi Tao, Matthew Tao, Meara Tao, and Chris & Will Tao; and great grandchildren, Rachel & Chloe Thoman, Anna Kidwell, Linden Tao, Violet, William, & Theo Tao.

Services: The family plans a memorial service at Graham Chapel, Washington University, on January 11th, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with reception to follow. Donations in memory of Dr. William Tao may be made towards Washington University Scholarships or a in his name.