Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William L. Bolster. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bolster, William L. 75, born and raised in Waterloo, IA and of Naples, FL, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his home in Naples, FL. Mr. Bolster is survived by his wife of 54 years, Eileen (née Madigan) Bolster; his sons, Bill (Tricia) Bolster of St. Louis, MO, Brian (Roxane) Bolster of New York, NY and B.J. (Katy) Bolster of Madison, NJ; his sister, Mary Bolster of New York, NY; and nine grandchildren, Will, Drew, Patrick, Nora, Liam, Hannah, Mary Kate, Henry and Charlie. In a broadcasting career that included stops in radio, over the air television and cable television, Bill started in radio at KDTH in Dubuque, IA in 1965 and ended it in 2004 in New York as Chairman of CNBC International. While at KWWL-TV in Waterloo, Iowa, Bill founded the Iowa Television Network, a partnership of Iowa's local NBC affiliates, which televised Iowa men's basketball games prior to the creation of any regional sports networks. The televised Iowa basketball games of the late 70s and early 80s brought ratings which have never again be seen in Iowa television markets. At KSDK-TV in St. Louis, Bill led the station, which was in last place in the St. Louis market on his arrival, to a position as the highest rated NBC affiliate in the U.S. At WNBC-TV in New York, Bill created a promotional campaign for WNBC's news helicopter that was so ubiquitous, Saturday Night Live mocked it, which Bill loved. Upon his departure from WNBC, the station's newscast was the highest rated newscast in the market. In an age before social media's change of the pace at which news is presented, while at CNBC, Bill convinced the New York Stock Exchange that running a real time ticker of stock prices was an idea that had reached its time. Upon his departure from CNBC, the station garnered higher ratings than the previously highest rated cable news peer, CNN. Throughout his career, Bill was a mentor to many and a nemesis to a few, roles he relished. Away from the office, Bill spent countless hours in support of Catholic education serving in advisory roles at multiple institutions, including his college alma mater, Loras College in Dubuque, IA, Saint Louis University and Georgetown University, where his three children attended and three grandchildren currently attend. In his personal life, Bill enjoyed a properly paced round of golf and watching the Hawkeyes play on Saturday. He was a proud father and a caring grandfather whose discussions on career choices and advancement with his grandchildren, when they were as young as ten years old, would surprise no one with whom he worked and endeared him to his grandchildren who appreciated being treated like an adult. A private family funeral Mass was held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Naples, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or, in Bill's honor, put on black and gold any Saturday this fall to cheer on the Iowa Hawkeye football team. Online condolences may be offered at

Bolster, William L. 75, born and raised in Waterloo, IA and of Naples, FL, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his home in Naples, FL. Mr. Bolster is survived by his wife of 54 years, Eileen (née Madigan) Bolster; his sons, Bill (Tricia) Bolster of St. Louis, MO, Brian (Roxane) Bolster of New York, NY and B.J. (Katy) Bolster of Madison, NJ; his sister, Mary Bolster of New York, NY; and nine grandchildren, Will, Drew, Patrick, Nora, Liam, Hannah, Mary Kate, Henry and Charlie. In a broadcasting career that included stops in radio, over the air television and cable television, Bill started in radio at KDTH in Dubuque, IA in 1965 and ended it in 2004 in New York as Chairman of CNBC International. While at KWWL-TV in Waterloo, Iowa, Bill founded the Iowa Television Network, a partnership of Iowa's local NBC affiliates, which televised Iowa men's basketball games prior to the creation of any regional sports networks. The televised Iowa basketball games of the late 70s and early 80s brought ratings which have never again be seen in Iowa television markets. At KSDK-TV in St. Louis, Bill led the station, which was in last place in the St. Louis market on his arrival, to a position as the highest rated NBC affiliate in the U.S. At WNBC-TV in New York, Bill created a promotional campaign for WNBC's news helicopter that was so ubiquitous, Saturday Night Live mocked it, which Bill loved. Upon his departure from WNBC, the station's newscast was the highest rated newscast in the market. In an age before social media's change of the pace at which news is presented, while at CNBC, Bill convinced the New York Stock Exchange that running a real time ticker of stock prices was an idea that had reached its time. Upon his departure from CNBC, the station garnered higher ratings than the previously highest rated cable news peer, CNN. Throughout his career, Bill was a mentor to many and a nemesis to a few, roles he relished. Away from the office, Bill spent countless hours in support of Catholic education serving in advisory roles at multiple institutions, including his college alma mater, Loras College in Dubuque, IA, Saint Louis University and Georgetown University, where his three children attended and three grandchildren currently attend. In his personal life, Bill enjoyed a properly paced round of golf and watching the Hawkeyes play on Saturday. He was a proud father and a caring grandfather whose discussions on career choices and advancement with his grandchildren, when they were as young as ten years old, would surprise no one with whom he worked and endeared him to his grandchildren who appreciated being treated like an adult. A private family funeral Mass was held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Naples, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or, in Bill's honor, put on black and gold any Saturday this fall to cheer on the Iowa Hawkeye football team. Online condolences may be offered at www.FullerNaples.com Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations