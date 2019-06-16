St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
William L. Fortwengler

William L. Fortwengler Obituary
Fortwengler, William L. age 95, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, June 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Beverly A. Melton and the late Kathleen Mulloy Fortwengler; dear father of Mary (Michael) Burke, Gayle Fortwengler Kirsten and the late Joan Fortwengler; loving grandfather of Michael, Molly, Maggie, Meghan, Katie, Colin, and the late Michael, greatgrandfather of 18. Bill served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. His hobbies included woodworking and photography, but his passion was golf. He was a charter member of Forest Hills Country Club. Services: Funeral Mass Thurs., June 27, 10 a.m. at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church, Ballas and Dougherty Ferry with visitation one hour prior to service at church. Interment National Cemetery. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019
