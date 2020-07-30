1/
William Leroy Hastings
Hastings, William Leroy

July 22, 1930 - July 28, 2020. Beloved son of the late William and Olga Hastings, husband of Doris Hastings (nee Sapp); loving father of Denise, Keith and Christina; cherished grandpa of Brett and Grant Hastings.

Bill was a St. Louis City fireman, lifelong fisherman, jack of all trades and a great story teller. Later in life, he made dear friends at the Feather-Craft Fly Fishing Shop.

Services: Private family services were held. Interment J.B. National Cemetery on Friday, July 31. A celebration of Bill's life will be planned for a future date. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
