Hastings, William Leroy

July 22, 1930 - July 28, 2020. Beloved son of the late William and Olga Hastings, husband of Doris Hastings (nee Sapp); loving father of Denise, Keith and Christina; cherished grandpa of Brett and Grant Hastings.

Bill was a St. Louis City fireman, lifelong fisherman, jack of all trades and a great story teller. Later in life, he made dear friends at the Feather-Craft Fly Fishing Shop.

Services: Private family services were held. Interment J.B. National Cemetery on Friday, July 31. A celebration of Bill's life will be planned for a future date. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE.