Lightner, William Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on June 12, 2019, William Lightner, age 92, beloved husband of the late Katherine Lightner; dear father of William G. Brian (Kathryn), Gerard (Christine); dear grandfather of Marissa (Nathaniel) Kistner. William retired from Ozark Airlines after 35 years in the Aircraft Maintenance Field. He enjoyed building and flying model airplanes. He continued volunteering to assist children with their reading skills. Services: Visitation for William Lightner will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Mahn Funeral Home located at 900 N Main Street De Soto, Missouri 63020. Mass will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at St. Stephen Protomartyr Church located at 3949 Wilmington Ave, St Louis Missouri at 10:00 a.m. Officiating Mass Father Ron Hopmeir. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Florissant, Missouri.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 18, 2019