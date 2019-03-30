Dorriety, William Linwood William (Lynn) Dorriety originally of Birmingham, Alabama passed away peacefully on Friday morning March 29th, 2019. He is survived by his wife Sheridan Patton-Dorriety and step daughter Stacy Benedick. Lynn's wishes in death were for his body to be donated to St. Louis University. Services: Celebration of Life Gathering 1356 Public House 1356 Big Bend Rd Ballwin, MO 63021 Sunday March 31st, 2019 2pm-6pm
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2019