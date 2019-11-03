Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Louis Luecking. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 3:00 PM Catholic Student Center at Washington University Send Flowers Obituary

Luecking, William Louis

July 17, 1943 - October 17, 2019. Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection Thursday, October 17, 2019. Beloved husband of his wife of 47 years Cecelia (Cece) (nee Zilliken) Luecking. Loving father of son Jesse Luecking and daughter Gabrielle Atkinson. Dearest grandfather of Bridgette Koester, Sasha Atkinson, and Rowan Atkinson. An avid runner, Bill will also be remembered for his warm smile and devilish sarcastic sense of humor. He lived his entire life in the St. Louis area, attending St. Louis University High School and spending two years in the Jesuits' Community. Earned both undergraduate and Masters in Architecture degrees from Washington University. Worked for several architectural firms in St. Louis primarily designing hospitals and emergency rooms built from coast to coast. Taught night school architecture classes for 12 years at Washington University and volunteered at Habitat for Humanity and St. Vincent de Paul. Bill was activity involved in religious discussion groups throughout his life. Retirement found Bill enjoying life close to nature lakeside at Innsbrook Resort in Warren County, MO. An avid reader and collector of books, particularly architecture and buildings from around the world. Bill passed away at St. Joseph Hospital, St. Charles, MO, of a bleed in his brain. Grateful appreciation to Dr. David Abbott and Dr. John Morris for their years of care and concern. Bill was involved in the Alzheimer Research Project at Barnes Hospital.



Services: A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, November 16 at 3 p.m. at the Catholic Student Center at Washington University with a reception following 6352 Forsyth Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63105. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019

