Jansen, William M.

99 years young, passed away peacefully on Dec. 1, 2019. Father of William D. Jansen. He is now with his much loved and adored wife Vera, along with deceased brothers Clem, Clyde, Bob, and Don Jansen and sister Marcella Mosbacher. He spent 30 years with the City of St. Louis Fire Dept. operating H&L 11. William "Willie" was very dedicated to his wife, son, and all the people he encountered. He will be greatly missed. A great guy. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mercy South Hospice (Degreef House) are appreciated.

Services: Visit Thurs. 12/5, from 11 a.m. until time of Mass at 12 p.m., both at St. Raphael the Archangel. Interment Jefferson Barracks Nat'l Cemetery.