William M. Schulte
Schulte, William M. "Mark"

Age 59, of Labadie, MO, unexpectedly passed on into eternity this past March 15, 2020 while on business in Western Montana. Beloved son of Nancy K. (Stuart) Davis and the late William H. Schulte. Dear brother of Steven (Mary Ann) Schulte, Patricia (Jim) Winkelmann and Richard Schulte. Dear uncle Angie (Craig) Horstmann, Laura (Jeff) Timmermann, Marggie Schulte, Ben Schulte, Sarah Schulte, Jimmy Winkelmann, Claire Winkelmann & Gracie Winkelmann. Dear great uncle to Allison, Anna, Sam and Weston. Dear cousin, nephew, neighbor and friend to many.

Mark was a longtime faithful employee of US Ink and more recently M C Freight.

Services: Memorial service will be held Saturday, July 18th, 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Savior Lutheran Church, 2615 Shackelford Rd., Florissant, MO 63031. A celebration of Mark's life will be held at Lombardo's (Airport), 10488 Natural Bridge Rd., immediately following the service. Contributions in Mark's name can be made to Blessed Savior Lutheran Church.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Blessed Savior Lutheran Church
