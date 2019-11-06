St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William M. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William M. Smith Obituary

Smith, William M.

Sunday, November 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Colette Smith for 36 years; loving dad of Michael (Shirley) Smith, Brian Smith, Patrick (Kelly) McNally, Kathleen (Leo) LeClair, Shawn McNally and the late Jeffrey Scott Smith (survived by fiancee Deb Tauscheck); dear grandpa of 14; great-grandpa of 5; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday, November 9, 11:00 a.m. Interment Shepherd Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The Harbor Community Church appreciated. Visitation Friday, 4-7 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now