Smith, William M.
Sunday, November 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Colette Smith for 36 years; loving dad of Michael (Shirley) Smith, Brian Smith, Patrick (Kelly) McNally, Kathleen (Leo) LeClair, Shawn McNally and the late Jeffrey Scott Smith (survived by fiancee Deb Tauscheck); dear grandpa of 14; great-grandpa of 5; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday, November 9, 11:00 a.m. Interment Shepherd Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The Harbor Community Church appreciated. Visitation Friday, 4-7 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019