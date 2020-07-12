Mohr, William P., Jr.

89 of Worcester, Massachusetts, formerly of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in his home.

William was born in Belleville, Illinois, the son of the late William P. Mohr Sr. and Grace T. (McNiel) Mohr. He grew up in St. Louis where he was a graduate of Cleveland High School. William later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Washington University. He worked as the Art Director in the advertising department of Edison Brothers for many years.

William (Bill) was an artist, photographer and mountaineer. He was a beloved father, uncle and grandfather.

William's wife of 59 years, Wanda L. (Koenig) Mohr passed away in 2010. He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Bronstein, her husband Samuel Politz, a grandson, Kevin Politz (all of Worcester); and a niece, four nephews and their families. He is predeceased by a son, Thomas W. Mohr and a sister, Jean Kaminski.

Services: A Memorial Service for William is being planned for a later date in Worcester at St. Luke's Episcopal Church. William has requested that if you want to make a donation in his name, kindly consider an animal shelter or a preservation of wildlife group.