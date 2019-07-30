Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William P. Wall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wall, William P. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan Wall (nee Coppolino). Dear father of Joan (Todd) Mosby, Madeleine (Bob) Byrne, and Jeffrey (Karen) Wall. Dear Pop-Pop to Julie, Patrick, and Casey Logue, Ellie, Maddie, Gabbie, Margaret, Lydia, and Bobby Byrne, Emily Roach, Christopher and Cameron Wall. Dear brother of the late Thomas (Margaret) Wall, Kathleen (Earl) Voelz, and Nancy (Donald) Murphy. Dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Bill was born and raised in St. Louis. He attended St. Gabriel's for grade school and St. Mary's High School. After graduating from St. Louis University, he served two years in the US Army in Korea. A true soldier of the Cold War, he worked at Defense Mapping Agency and Aerospace Center for over 40 years. He married Joan Coppolino in 1958 and raised three children; they have been together for 61 years. He was a great father, but he truly excelled at being PopPop to his 12 grandchildren. His presence in their lives was a blessing to their childhood. Services: Funeral Mass will be Thursday, August 1, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Christ Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 415 Weidman Rd., 63011. Interment National Cemetery at Jefferson Barracks. Visitation will be Thursday, 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation,





