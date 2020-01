Brandel, William R.

90. January XX, 2020. Cherished husband of Hazel Brandel (nee Hammond); loving father of Irene (Wayne) Sprick, Dr. Richard (Janie) Brandel, Alice (Jerry) Kiefer, & Ann (Mike) Griese; Uncle of Joy (Preston) Hammond; Dear grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 10. Special friend of the family, Bonnie Miller and many more.

Services: Vis. Tue., Jan. 28, 2020, 3-7 p.m. at JAY B. SMITH FENTON CHAPEL, 777 Oakwood Dr. Funeral Wed., Jan 29, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Valley Park United Methodist Church, 436 Valley School Dr. 63088. Interment Valhalla Cemetery.