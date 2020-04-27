William R. "Bill" Jordan
Jordan, William R. 'Bill' Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, April 24, 2020. Beloved father of Julie Ann Jordan, William R. Jordan Jr. and Tricia Lynn Hart; loving grandfather of Ethan, Matthew, Sarah and Nicholas Ford, Samantha and Kiley Jordan, Hunter Jaxson, Easton and Brody Hart; special companion of Brutus II; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Services were private through KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois. Contributions to Pancreatic Cancer Research Foundation appreciated.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 27, 2020.
