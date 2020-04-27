Jordan, William R. 'Bill' Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, April 24, 2020. Beloved father of Julie Ann Jordan, William R. Jordan Jr. and Tricia Lynn Hart; loving grandfather of Ethan, Matthew, Sarah and Nicholas Ford, Samantha and Kiley Jordan, Hunter Jaxson, Easton and Brody Hart; special companion of Brutus II; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Services were private through KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois. Contributions to Pancreatic Cancer Research Foundation appreciated.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 27, 2020.