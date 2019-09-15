Nikolaisen, William 'Nik' R.

of Waterloo, IL on Thurs., Sept. 12, 2019. Husband for nearly 60 years of Nona Nikolaisen (nee Fine). ). Father of Karen (Rudy Goodues) Nikolaisen, Debbie (Dan) Farrell, Kurt (Maureen) Nikolaisen, Karla (Tony) Kramer, Steve (Jodie) Nikolaisen and the late Julie Ann Nikolaisen. Grandfather of 16. Brother of Leroy Nikolaisen. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: A Gathering of Family and Friends to be held on Sat., Sept. 21, 2019 from 1 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 3 p.m. at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO.