Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
William R. Ullrich Obituary

Ullrich, William R.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

Beloved husband of Kathleen A. Ullrich (nee Washaw); dear father of William J. and Stephen W. Ullrich and Melissa (Gregg) Peters; dear grandfather of Sarah, Charlize, Johnathan and Delaney; dear brother of Judy (Barry) Kane; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, September 23, 9:30 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions to the appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 2-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 20, 2019
