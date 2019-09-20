|
Ullrich, William R.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Beloved husband of Kathleen A. Ullrich (nee Washaw); dear father of William J. and Stephen W. Ullrich and Melissa (Gregg) Peters; dear grandfather of Sarah, Charlize, Johnathan and Delaney; dear brother of Judy (Barry) Kane; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, September 23, 9:30 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions to the appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 2-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 20, 2019