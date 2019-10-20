Udell, William Ralph

On Monday October 7, 2019 William Ralph Udell Sr. "Bill" passed away at the age of 90. He was a loving husband, devoted father of four (Joe, Mike, Janice and Bill Jr), grandfather of eight and great grandfather of two. He was also an Army veteran and had a 38-year career as a chemist with Monsanto. Bill's lifelong pursuit of truth through science, strong moral compass, dry wit and commitment to the good life made him a role model for many. Bill died peacefully in his sleep at the Lake of the Ozarks home he shared with his wife of 45 years, Mary Udell. Celebration of life at a later date.