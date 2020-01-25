Henry, William Richard

Dr. William R. Henry D.V.M., known to friends as "Dick", passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020 at the age of 86 in Richardson, Texas.

Dick was born April 7, 1933 in Stark City, Newton County, Missouri. He graduated Valedictorian of his Midway High School class. His love of animals led to a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from University of Missouri in 1957, and 40 years of veterinary medicine practice in St. Louis. Dr. Henry served as Chairman of the Missouri Veterinary Medical Examining Board and President of the Missouri Veterinary Medical Association.

Dick retired and moved to Roatan Island, Honduras with his wife, Allison, where they built a home on the beach with a small vet clinic behind.

Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Allison, Ann (nee Morey) the mother of his children and Stacey Tatosian his stepdaughter. He is survived by his children, Janet (Mike) Ford, David (Lynn) Henry, Julie (Todd) Anders, Dan (Diana) Henry, and stepson Greg (Linda) Tatosian, as well as his grandchildren Conner, Kelly and Noah Henry, Daniel and William Henry, Audrey and Eve Anders, Jack Ford and Irene and Madeline Tatosian.

Services: N/A