William Robert Neumann
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neumann, William Robert "Bob" of Lake St. Louis, MO, passed away at the age of 85 on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Flora Neumann. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Ruth Neumann; his children, Donna (Joseph) Petrilli, Kathy (Mike) Yingling, and Gary (Brenda) Neumann; his grandchildren, Andrew & Justin Petrilli, Steve (Angie) Yingling, Jason (Dana) Yingling, Andrea Robbins, Brandon (Lea) Martin, and Ashley (Charles) Graves; his great-grandchildren, Nora & Ellen Yingling, Chloe & Bailey Robbins, Madison & Dayton Humphreys, and Audrina & Ryder Graves; his brother, James (Pat) Neumann; and his many nieces and nephews. Bob belonged to the United Methodist Church and was a member of the Men of Beaumont. He enjoyed family gatherings, dining out, and road trips; he also enjoyed his days on the golf course with friends, and watching football. Professionally, Bob was a self-made entrepreneur, who had many friends and associates in the automobile business. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to the Make-a-Wish Foundation or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The family is being served by Baue Funeral Homes. Please call 636-940-1000 or visit Baue.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Baue Funeral Home - St. Charles
620 Jefferson St
St. Charles, MO 63301
(636) 940-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved