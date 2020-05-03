Neumann, William Robert "Bob" of Lake St. Louis, MO, passed away at the age of 85 on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Flora Neumann. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Ruth Neumann; his children, Donna (Joseph) Petrilli, Kathy (Mike) Yingling, and Gary (Brenda) Neumann; his grandchildren, Andrew & Justin Petrilli, Steve (Angie) Yingling, Jason (Dana) Yingling, Andrea Robbins, Brandon (Lea) Martin, and Ashley (Charles) Graves; his great-grandchildren, Nora & Ellen Yingling, Chloe & Bailey Robbins, Madison & Dayton Humphreys, and Audrina & Ryder Graves; his brother, James (Pat) Neumann; and his many nieces and nephews. Bob belonged to the United Methodist Church and was a member of the Men of Beaumont. He enjoyed family gatherings, dining out, and road trips; he also enjoyed his days on the golf course with friends, and watching football. Professionally, Bob was a self-made entrepreneur, who had many friends and associates in the automobile business. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to the Make-a-Wish Foundation or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The family is being served by Baue Funeral Homes. Please call 636-940-1000 or visit Baue.com.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.