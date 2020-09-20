1/
William Robert "Bill" Werremeyer
Werremeyer, William Robert 'Bill'

of St. Louis, MO and St. Petersburg, FL, died peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at age 73. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Marcia (Hunsinger), two daughters Molly Werremeyer and Betsy (Chris) Dougherty, grandsons Charlie and Jack, loving son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Peggy, and his brothers Fred, Jr. (Kay) and Dan (Helen).

Bill taught math and coached multiple sports at St. Louis Country Day School (MICDS) for 41 years. His first year was his dad's last, and they cherished that time as colleagues. Together they spanned 80 years.

Services: Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to The Special Olympics at specialolympics.org or St. Luke's Hospital at stlukes-stl.com. Remembrances may be left at www.boppchapel.com.

For those who remember, raise your glass and sing a chorus of the Country Day fight song.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
