William Rodney Sneed (1966 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Rodney Sneed.
Service Information
Poole Funeral Home - Woodstock
1970 Eagle Drive
Woodstock, GA
30189
(678)-932-2097
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Poole Funeral Home Chapel
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Poole Funeral Home Chapel
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Shack (Valley Park)
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sneed, William Rodney

of Atlanta, GA, passed away suddenly on August 21, 2019. Rod was born on November 27th, 1966 in Jacksonville, IL to parents William Martin Sneed and Karen Sue Olsen (Mark). He is preceded in death by his grandparents William & Louise Sneed and Raymond & Nadine Jacobs. Rod is survived by his siblings Monica (Steve) Covington, Chad (Colleen) Sneed and Desiree Sneed (Jeff Gaona); and nieces and nephews Matt, Ben, Ella, best friend Tyler, Jacob and Charlie.

Services: A memorial service was held in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, August 26th. A visitation and celebration of life will be held in St. Louis at The Shack (Valley Park) on Friday, August 30th from 5:00-9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations may be made to at

Online condolences may be made www.poolefuneralhome.net
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.