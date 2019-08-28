Sneed, William Rodney

of Atlanta, GA, passed away suddenly on August 21, 2019. Rod was born on November 27th, 1966 in Jacksonville, IL to parents William Martin Sneed and Karen Sue Olsen (Mark). He is preceded in death by his grandparents William & Louise Sneed and Raymond & Nadine Jacobs. Rod is survived by his siblings Monica (Steve) Covington, Chad (Colleen) Sneed and Desiree Sneed (Jeff Gaona); and nieces and nephews Matt, Ben, Ella, best friend Tyler, Jacob and Charlie.

Services: A memorial service was held in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, August 26th. A visitation and celebration of life will be held in St. Louis at The Shack (Valley Park) on Friday, August 30th from 5:00-9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations may be made to at

