William "Bill" Solomon

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Solomon.
Service Information
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO
63132
(314)-361-0622
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Kol Rinah
829 N. Hanley Road.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Solomon, William "Bill"

January 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Karen Solomon; dear father and father-in-law of Wendy Huss (Bill), Amy Cunningham (Tim) and Josh Solomon (Miwa); dear grandfather of Cora Kelly (Justin), Lamont Huss, Evan Huss, Trudie Huss, Karen Huss, Jacob Cunningham (Alanna), Evan Cunningham and Naomi Solomon; dear great-grandfather of Parker, Quinn, Mariah, Naveah, Nicholas and Emina; dear son of the late Max and the late Celia Solomon; dear brother of Fran (late Lou); special friend of Barbara Bianco for many years; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral service Sunday, February 2, 2:00 p.m. at Kol Rinah, 829 N. Hanley Road. No visitation prior to the funeral service. Interment follows at Chevra Kadisha Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to Kol Rinah, 829 N. Hanley Road (63130); Jewish Family Services-Senior Services, 10950 Schuetz Road (63146) or the Salvation Army, 1130 Hampton Ave., #3147 (63139). Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
St Louis, MO   (314) 361-0622
funeral home direction icon