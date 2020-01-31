Solomon, William "Bill"

January 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Karen Solomon; dear father and father-in-law of Wendy Huss (Bill), Amy Cunningham (Tim) and Josh Solomon (Miwa); dear grandfather of Cora Kelly (Justin), Lamont Huss, Evan Huss, Trudie Huss, Karen Huss, Jacob Cunningham (Alanna), Evan Cunningham and Naomi Solomon; dear great-grandfather of Parker, Quinn, Mariah, Naveah, Nicholas and Emina; dear son of the late Max and the late Celia Solomon; dear brother of Fran (late Lou); special friend of Barbara Bianco for many years; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral service Sunday, February 2, 2:00 p.m. at Kol Rinah, 829 N. Hanley Road. No visitation prior to the funeral service. Interment follows at Chevra Kadisha Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to Kol Rinah, 829 N. Hanley Road (63130); Jewish Family Services-Senior Services, 10950 Schuetz Road (63146) or the Salvation Army, 1130 Hampton Ave., #3147 (63139). Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE