Walch, William Stanley

died peacefully on Dec. 3, 2019 at the age of 85. Walch practiced law for 60 years in Saint Louis, MO, beginning in 1959 where he started as an associate at Thompson & Mitchell law firm, now known as Thompson Coburn. He became a partner in 1965, and was managing partner from 1988 to 1990. His practice specialized in mergers and acquisitions, energy, maritime law, and litigation, where he relished using his distinct down-home country style to win over judges and jurors.

From 1969-1976, Walch served as general counsel for Chromalloy American, overseeing all legal and many of the business aspects of Chromalloy's acquisition of 75+ companies. He also served as Executive Vice President and as a member of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee. But, as he explained to his family, his joy was in the courtroom not the boardroom, and in 1976 he rejoined Thompson Coburn, where he remained for the rest of his career, representing numerous clients and corporations.

Walch was born in 1934 in Sedalia, MO, the oldest of four sons of Harry Walch and Martha Inge Walch. His mother died in 1946, and his brother Charles Frederick died in 1956. These early losses shaped him into a fierce and devoted provider for his entire family, carrying the responsibility with his unique mix of dogged determination and quirky charm.

Walch attended Kenyon College in Gambier, OH where, in his senior year, he met Valerie Marvin. They married in 1957, as Walch entered the University of Michigan Law School, where he earned his J.D. and served as Associate Editor for the Michigan Law Review. They moved to Saint Louis in 1959, and were married for 63 years, building a family and becoming active members of the community - serving on numerous boards and advisory committees, including the Jordan Charitable Foundation, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, the Ladue Planning and Zoning Commission, and the Delta Gamma Center for Children with Visual Impairments.

Later in his life, he split his time between Saint Louis and Boca Grande, FL, where he was able to continue his life-long, inconsolable relationship with the game of golf.

In addition to his wife, Valerie, survivors include his daughter Gretchen Lynne Walch of Minnetrista, MN, his sons Charles Marvin Walch of Saint Louis, MO, and John Stanley Walch of Fayetteville, AR, his brothers Anthony Pitkin Walch of Cincinnati, OH, and Theodore Laurance Walch of Los Angeles, CA, and four grandchildren. Memorial services will be held in both Boca Grande and Saint Louis.

Services: The memorial in Boca Grande will be held on January 4th at 2:00p.m at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church at 390 Gilchrist Ave., Boca Grande, FL 33921. The memorial in Saint Louis will be held on February 7 at 3pm at Emmanuel Episcopal Church at 9 S. Bompart St. Louis, MO 63119.

Memorials may be sent in honor of Stan Walch to the Delta Gamma Center for Children with Visual Impairments at 1750 S. Big Bend Blvd. Richmond Heights, MO 63117.