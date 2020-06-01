William T. "Bill" Hughes
Hughes, William "Bill" T. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Loving father of Colleen (Timothy) Koerber, Noreen Nesler, Mary Beth (Larry) Brookshire, Peggy (James) Mennemeyer; cherished grandfather of Eleni Nesler and Leah Mennemeyer; dearest brother of Patricia (Walter) Novak and the late Mary (Clem) Petschel; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Bill was a veteran and proud member of Glazier's Local Union #513. Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Thursday, June 4, 9:30 a.m. to Assumption Catholic Church (Mattis Rd.) for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment private, J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p..m. A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held at a later date with full military honors. Masks are required for all services.


Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
JUN
4
Funeral
09:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
JUN
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

