Denomme, William T. "Buffalo, Bill"

72 of Mehlville, MO. Passed away July 31, 2019. Survived by his fiancéee Judith A. Jackson and loving family, daughter Carrie Anderson (David); Four grandchildren; devoted sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Doug Campbell; niece, nephew. Served in USMC (1964-1969) Received a Purple Heart in Vietnam. Retired UMSL Mechanical Trades Specialist.

Services: Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery August 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Private Memorial. In Lieu of Flowers donations to Mehlville, Police, Fire & Rescue or Veterans Charities. Services handled by JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Homes-South County 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd.