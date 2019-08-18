William Thomas Denomme

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Thomas Denomme.
Service Information
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO
63129
(314)-894-8444
Interment
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Denomme, William T. "Buffalo, Bill"

72 of Mehlville, MO. Passed away July 31, 2019. Survived by his fiancéee Judith A. Jackson and loving family, daughter Carrie Anderson (David); Four grandchildren; devoted sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Doug Campbell; niece, nephew. Served in USMC (1964-1969) Received a Purple Heart in Vietnam. Retired UMSL Mechanical Trades Specialist.

Services: Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery August 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Private Memorial. In Lieu of Flowers donations to Mehlville, Police, Fire & Rescue or Veterans Charities. Services handled by JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Homes-South County 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd.


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019
bullet Purple Heart
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.