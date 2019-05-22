William Thomas "Bill" McCredie

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Thomas "Bill" McCredie.
Service Information
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO
63129
(314)-894-8444
Obituary
Send Flowers

McCredie, William Thomas Bill 87, of Arnold, MO, died May 19, 2019. Loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, he is survived by his wife Joann; daughters Kim (James) Elmore, Dawn Collins (Jeff) Haumesser, Terri (George) Hummel; grandchildren Devon (David) Mues, Trevor Collins, Britney Collins, Kasey Hummel, Ian Elmore, Katherine Elmore; and great-grandsons Liam and Connor Mues. Born November 11, 1931, Bill attended East St. Louis Senior High, served in the Navy on the USS Porterfield, worked for Union Electric, then joined the Rock Community Fire Protection District as Training Officer and retired as Chief in 1997. Services: Funeral Friday, May 24, 9 a.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Homes-South County 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. VISITATION THURSDAY, 4-8 p.m. Donations may be sent to de Greeff Hospice or .

logo


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from May 22 to May 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.