McCredie, William Thomas Bill 87, of Arnold, MO, died May 19, 2019. Loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, he is survived by his wife Joann; daughters Kim (James) Elmore, Dawn Collins (Jeff) Haumesser, Terri (George) Hummel; grandchildren Devon (David) Mues, Trevor Collins, Britney Collins, Kasey Hummel, Ian Elmore, Katherine Elmore; and great-grandsons Liam and Connor Mues. Born November 11, 1931, Bill attended East St. Louis Senior High, served in the Navy on the USS Porterfield, worked for Union Electric, then joined the Rock Community Fire Protection District as Training Officer and retired as Chief in 1997. Services: Funeral Friday, May 24, 9 a.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Homes-South County 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. VISITATION THURSDAY, 4-8 p.m. Donations may be sent to de Greeff Hospice or .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from May 22 to May 23, 2019