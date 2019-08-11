Sant, William Webster

William Webster Sant, II passed away August 6, 2019 at the age of 92. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Caroline Meyer Sant, his brother John (Mydie), children Web (Angie), Leslie (James) and Tim (Geetha), seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Born in Detroit, Bill came to St. Louis and started in the 7th grade at St. Louis Country Day School where he was an outstanding scholar athlete earning ten varsity letters in football, basketball, baseball, and track. During a football game his senior year, he injured his knee and insisted the coach put him back in the game whereupon he reinjured the same knee limiting his athletic performance for the rest of his life.

After graduating from high school in 1945, he served his country in the Merchant Marine for one year before attending Princeton University where he played basketball for two years. Upon graduation, he served his country again, this time in the Navy from 1950 to 1953 during the Korean War.

Following his service, he began a career in Human Resources and Labor Relations. He moved progressively up the corporate ladder first at Gaylord Container, then Union Electric, then General Steel Industries, and finally Lukens Steel as Vice President of Industrial Relations. He was so valuable to Lukens that they paid for his travel and lodging every week from St. Louis to their headquarters in Coatesville, PA. His career was marked by not only doing what was best for the company but also by a profound concern for what was fair and best for employees.

He was eager to give back to the community and served on the Ladue City Council, the boards of St. Louis Country Day School and the American Society for Personnel Administration and as president of the boards of the Industrial Relations Association of St. Louis, Grace Hill Settlement House, Episcopal City Mission, and the St. Louis Psychoanalytic Institute.

He treasured time with family, particularly vacations by car so that he could enjoy the drive and the many trips he took with Caroline. His many close friendships were a source of great joy to him.

The family thanks the loving caregivers of the VNA Palliative Care and Hospice Services, and Seniors Helping Seniors.

Services: A Memorial Service will be held at the Church of St. Michael & St. George, with a reception to follow, on Saturday August 24th at 11:00. Memorials to Episcopal City Mission, St. Louis Psychoanalytic Institute, or Grace Hill Settlement House would be appreciated.