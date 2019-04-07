Alexander, William White passed away, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Elinor P. Alexander (nee Pierce); dear father of Richard P. Alexander, Peter H. (Susie) Alexander and Karen J. Alexander; proud grandfather of John W. Alexander; brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Mr. Alexander served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps during WWII. Services: Memorial service at St. Timothy Episcopal Church will be held privately for his church family. Interment at Woodland Dell Cemetery, Wilbraham, MA. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019