Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Wolff. View Sign Service Information Berger Memorial Chapel 9430 Olive Blvd St Louis , MO 63132 (314)-361-0622 Funeral service 10:00 AM Congregation B'nai Amoona 324 S. Mason Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wolff, William 94, passed away on July 26, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri. Born in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Sarah Saifer Wolff and Samuel Wolff in 1925, William was educated at St. Louis Country Day School and Washington University. He served his country patriotically during WWII. He married Elaine Carp, also of St. Louis, in 1948. Together, they raised two children, Gary Carp Wolff, 69, of St. Louis, Missouri, and the late John Merill Wolff. They remained happily married for 71 years until Elaine's death earlier this year. A young man when he took over his father's company, Wolff Shoe, William stewarded the business in new directions during his multi-decade tenure as its president. Under William's leadership, overseas production expanded to Italy, Spain, and China. Many of these business relationships are still in place today thanks to his calm, steady, and thoughtful guidance. A man of few (but well-chosen) words, William was known for his dignified manner, his gentle nature, and boundless generosity. A lifelong member of Congregation B'nai Amoona, William was an active member of St. Louis' Jewish community. Guided by these Jewish moral virtues, he quietly supported numerous charities and loved ones alike without seeking praise or recognition. He was recognized by the Italian government in 1986 for his deeds and merits and awarded Knighthood, or Cavaliere (Dell' Ordine Al Merito Della Repubbilca Italiana). William is survived by his son Gary (Sherry and the late Marsha); his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services: Funeral service Thursday, August 1st, 10:00 a.m. at Congregation B'nai Amoona, 324 S. Mason Road. No visitation prior to service. Interment Congregation B'nai Amoona Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Congregation B'nai Amoona, ADA ( ), The or The Cancer Support Community of St. Louis. Visit





Wolff, William 94, passed away on July 26, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri. Born in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Sarah Saifer Wolff and Samuel Wolff in 1925, William was educated at St. Louis Country Day School and Washington University. He served his country patriotically during WWII. He married Elaine Carp, also of St. Louis, in 1948. Together, they raised two children, Gary Carp Wolff, 69, of St. Louis, Missouri, and the late John Merill Wolff. They remained happily married for 71 years until Elaine's death earlier this year. A young man when he took over his father's company, Wolff Shoe, William stewarded the business in new directions during his multi-decade tenure as its president. Under William's leadership, overseas production expanded to Italy, Spain, and China. Many of these business relationships are still in place today thanks to his calm, steady, and thoughtful guidance. A man of few (but well-chosen) words, William was known for his dignified manner, his gentle nature, and boundless generosity. A lifelong member of Congregation B'nai Amoona, William was an active member of St. Louis' Jewish community. Guided by these Jewish moral virtues, he quietly supported numerous charities and loved ones alike without seeking praise or recognition. He was recognized by the Italian government in 1986 for his deeds and merits and awarded Knighthood, or Cavaliere (Dell' Ordine Al Merito Della Repubbilca Italiana). William is survived by his son Gary (Sherry and the late Marsha); his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services: Funeral service Thursday, August 1st, 10:00 a.m. at Congregation B'nai Amoona, 324 S. Mason Road. No visitation prior to service. Interment Congregation B'nai Amoona Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Congregation B'nai Amoona, ADA ( ), The or The Cancer Support Community of St. Louis. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 28 to July 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Berger Memorial Chapel St Louis , MO (314) 361-0622 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.