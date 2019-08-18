|
McKinney, William E.
Passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Carolyn McKinney (nee Schroeder); loving father of Jeff (Lynne), Kathy (Mike) Stockglausner and Janice (Tommy) Gage; dear grandfather and great grandfather. William was a retired pipefitter from Union Electric. He and his wife were owners of Iowa Buffet.
Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Sunday, August 18, 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to deGreeff Hospice House.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019