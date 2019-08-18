St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Williams McKinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Williams E. McKinney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Williams E. McKinney Obituary

McKinney, William E.

Passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Carolyn McKinney (nee Schroeder); loving father of Jeff (Lynne), Kathy (Mike) Stockglausner and Janice (Tommy) Gage; dear grandfather and great grandfather. William was a retired pipefitter from Union Electric. He and his wife were owners of Iowa Buffet.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Sunday, August 18, 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to deGreeff Hospice House.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Williams's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now