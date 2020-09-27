1/1
Nealey, Willie B. Sr.
on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Nealey (nee Duenwald); dearest father of Darlene (Jeff) Hickman and Willie B. (April) Nealey II; dear stepfather, grandfather, great- grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Tuesday, September 29, 10 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Contributions to the Alzheimer's Association or Wounded Warrior Project appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.