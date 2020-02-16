|
|
Simner, Wilma Elizabeth
(nee Kaelble), departed this world and is now resting with Jesus. She was born to Walter and Viola Kaelble on January 27, 1923. Wilma died peacefully and surrounded by love on February 14, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles, sisters Jane and Margaret, and brother Walter. Wilma is survived by daughters Linda Reed (Jim) and Kathy Karigan (Steve). Her legacy includes six grandchildren, Lindsey (Matt), Evan (Lindsey), Megan, Brad (Arrah), Whitney (Neil) and Mallory (Dan). The apples of her eye are great grand-children Amelia, Caroline, Jameson, Elliot, Micah, Vivienne, Quinn, Lucy, and Christian.
Wilma was a loving and generous mother and grandmother. She taught us all the importance of family, the power of tradition, and a quiet faith in a mighty God. Wilma worked in a variety of positions in the Ferguson-Florissant School District. At one point, she held the unenviable position of being "the attendance lady," tracking down truants with a heavy hand and kind heart. She and Chuck enjoyed traveling and tending to grandbabies. Wilma was an avid reader, and in her late eighties took to reading on a Kindle for hours a day. She loved her Cardinals, agonized over each pitch, and always kept up with talent being developed in the minor leagues. Chuck and Wilma were longtime members of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Ferguson, MO. We are thankful for her long life, but her presence will be sorely missed.
Services: Visitation 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 p.m. on Tues., Feb. 18 at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., in Kirkwood, MO. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Cardinals Care in Wilma's honor would be appreciated.
www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020