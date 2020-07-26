Shaw, Wilma Frances

Following a courageous battle against cancer spanning many years, Wilma Shaw (nee Sitz) died on April 8, 2020 at Laclede Groves Care Center. She was born in 1930 in Black Oak, Arkansas to the late Hubert and Edna Sitz. Beloved mother of Claudia (David) Stehly and Susan (Paul) Ogier; loving grandmother of Joseph (Sarah) Stehly, Philip (Stephanie) Stehly, Emily (Douglas) Bruening, Benjamin Ogier and Anne Ogier; great-grandmother of Isabelle, Emma, Maxwell, Finnian, Adelaide, Declan, Michael and George. She is survived by her brother Jimmie (Jeanne) Sitz. Wilma was preceded in death by siblings John Sitz and Bernice Murray.

Services: A private service was held. Memorial contributions may be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church (Hampton Ave) or Lutheran Senior Services Benevolent Care.