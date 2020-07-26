1/
Wilma Frances Shaw
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Shaw, Wilma Frances

Following a courageous battle against cancer spanning many years, Wilma Shaw (nee Sitz) died on April 8, 2020 at Laclede Groves Care Center. She was born in 1930 in Black Oak, Arkansas to the late Hubert and Edna Sitz. Beloved mother of Claudia (David) Stehly and Susan (Paul) Ogier; loving grandmother of Joseph (Sarah) Stehly, Philip (Stephanie) Stehly, Emily (Douglas) Bruening, Benjamin Ogier and Anne Ogier; great-grandmother of Isabelle, Emma, Maxwell, Finnian, Adelaide, Declan, Michael and George. She is survived by her brother Jimmie (Jeanne) Sitz. Wilma was preceded in death by siblings John Sitz and Bernice Murray.

Services: A private service was held. Memorial contributions may be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church (Hampton Ave) or Lutheran Senior Services Benevolent Care.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved