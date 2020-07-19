Grove, Wilma M.

(nee Schneider) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Sat. July 18, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Grove; dear mother and mother-in-law of Judith Kekich, Edward (the late Terry) Grove and Patricia Grove; dear grandmother of Paul (Sherie) Litteken, Risto (Ginger) Kekich and Jessica (Mike) Hartnett; dear great grandmother of Chase, Carter, Milenko and Marko; our dear aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Service at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Tues., July 21, 10:30 a.m. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital appreciated.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com