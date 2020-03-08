|
Kircher, Wilma M.
(nee Farnik), age 94, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Beloved wife of 51 years to the late Gene Kircher; loving mother of John (Melissa) Kircher, Allen (Janet) Kircher, Norma (Peter) Davis, and Karen (Richard Dow) Ratteree; dearest grandmother of Christina, Sara, Alicia, Jay, Douglas, Katherine, Emily, Elizabeth, Thomas, Alix, Pier, Hope, Heather, Alexis and the late Blake; dear great-grandmother of 20 and great-great grandmother of 1; dear cousin and friend.
Wilma was full of life and her joy of life was an inspiration to all. She loved people watching, good jokes and staying on top of family news. She loved travel, both local and international and most recently was thrilled to attend the summer wedding of her granddaughter Alexis in London. She was also a passionate golfer and she and Gene cultivated many lifelong friendships at Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville. She was a member of the MAC and was very active in the FOREVER YOUNG group. Her indomitable spirit will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Sunday, March 8, 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a funeral service at 6:00 PM. Funeral procession will leave Kutis on Monday, March 9, at 11:00 for interment at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Backstoppers.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020