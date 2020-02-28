Riess, Wilma

Wilma Riess (nee Hauger), a registered nurse of Florissant, Missouri, died February 25, 2020 at the age of 85. Born in Pearl, Illinois--graduated from Missouri Baptist Hospital's School of Nursing in 1955--worked at Missouri Baptist Hospital, McCabe-Powers and Moog Automotive. Loving mother of Mike (Anne) Riess-deceased; Gregg (Staci) Riess; dear grandmother of Justin, Ashlee (Alex), Sarah, Joshua, and Parker.

Services: Visitation will be held starting at 9 a.m. followed by a memorial service and lunch at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29 at Florissant Valley Christian Church.